BARK, JOCELYN (LYN) VICTORIA Jocelyn Victoria Bark, 95, passed away peacefully on Canada Day, with husband Chad and children, Sue, Don and Barb at her side. Predeceased by youngest son John, Lyn is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer, Alison, Chad, Laura, Mary, Trish and Sarah and great-grandchildren, Ben, Maryn, Faith, Karlie, Ainsley and Eva. Lyn met Chad just prior to his WW2 overseas departure. They kept their love alive and were married shortly after Chad returned to Toronto at war's end. Through 73 years of marriage, love blossomed and they remained best friends, sharing many interests: travel, politics, Glenview Presbyterian Church, winters in Destin and VIP status at family gatherings. Lyn volunteered at Princess Margaret and enjoyed gardening, raising golden retrievers, knitting and playing bridge. Moving to Kingsmere Retirement Residence in Alliston in 2016, Chad and Lyn found a new group of friends: residents and staff they came to think of as their Kingsmere family. As Lyn's health declined, it was the dedicated and caring staff at Kingsmere and Crystal who provided exemplary support. Through the medical challenges, Dr. Jansen's health management contributed greatly to Lyn's quality of life. A family graveside service was held on July 7, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will be arranged at Glenview Presbyterian Church when conditions permit. For those so inclined, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or Glenview Presbyterian Church in Lyn's memory would be appreciated.