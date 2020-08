HORE, JOE GORDON It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Gordon Hore. Joe died peacefully after a long courageous battle on August 21, 2020 at the age of 74 with his loving family by his side. A private family service was held on Friday, August 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation, Cancer Clinic or by visiting www.oakvillehospital foundation.com