Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOE HALL. View Sign

HALL, JOE "What's in the news today? etc." Born Hans Joachim Boenke to Johann Boenke and Johanna Maria Zeirmann in Wuppertal, Germany, on May 15, 1947, has climbed into his cannon and blasted off for THE NEW FRONTIER. His voyage to SOME OTHER PLANET leaves behind, on this one, his brothers Ron and Ken Hall, his loving partner Anna Hall and their children Sam and Marie. He was predeceased by his ex-wife and Queen Street West contemporary Ann Hall (Greer). Their children, Sarah and Morgan Hall-Boenke and his granddaughter Cassie continue, MOMENT TO MOMENT. His first child Chandra Corriveau, her mother Lesslie Askin and his grandchildren Dyami and Hannah carry on too, WAY OUT WEST. He will be missed by musical collaborators, Continental Drifters, Screaming Vegetables and Geezer Hockey League Co-Conspirators, way too numerous to name. "They number into the thousands..." A unique voice has left us. A stunningly original singer/songwriter, poet, guitarist and professional maniac, JOE died at home in Peterborough on March 22, 2019. He grew up in London, Ontario and was performing by the mid 60s. HAPPY WITH MY HAIR. Beginning with a band called the Eyeball Wine Company, he toured across Canada many times. FRESH OUTTA REHAB. He leaves a rich musical legacy of a dozen full-length recordings, including the 2018 "JOE HALL... and the CONTINENTAL DRIFT". HAPPY IN THE DECADENT WEST. There are many videos of his songs to be found in cyberspace. DIRTBAG'S BACK IN TOWN. He had a singular viewpoint and the verbal precision of a poet; listening to him it sometimes felt as if Einstein had written songs. TIME AND DISTANCE. He was able to make people see the world in a new way. ON THE STREETS OF MY HOMETOWN. He was not well-known nationally, but in many cities those who knew his work loved it (and him) intensely. VAMPIRE BEAVERS. NOS HABLOS TELEPHONOS. Beyond the music and the fierce creativity, he was a very serious, tender, humorous man, loyal, generous and beloved by many. MY IMAGINATION AND ME. Now JOE HALL has left the building. YOU COULD BE THE RIVER. He was truly irreplaceable and will leave a giant hole. In lieu of flowers, or donations to charities or research, the family asks that you fill the palm of someone needy on the street. Look them in the eye and give them a smile. JOE was good at that.

HALL, JOE "What's in the news today? etc." Born Hans Joachim Boenke to Johann Boenke and Johanna Maria Zeirmann in Wuppertal, Germany, on May 15, 1947, has climbed into his cannon and blasted off for THE NEW FRONTIER. His voyage to SOME OTHER PLANET leaves behind, on this one, his brothers Ron and Ken Hall, his loving partner Anna Hall and their children Sam and Marie. He was predeceased by his ex-wife and Queen Street West contemporary Ann Hall (Greer). Their children, Sarah and Morgan Hall-Boenke and his granddaughter Cassie continue, MOMENT TO MOMENT. His first child Chandra Corriveau, her mother Lesslie Askin and his grandchildren Dyami and Hannah carry on too, WAY OUT WEST. He will be missed by musical collaborators, Continental Drifters, Screaming Vegetables and Geezer Hockey League Co-Conspirators, way too numerous to name. "They number into the thousands..." A unique voice has left us. A stunningly original singer/songwriter, poet, guitarist and professional maniac, JOE died at home in Peterborough on March 22, 2019. He grew up in London, Ontario and was performing by the mid 60s. HAPPY WITH MY HAIR. Beginning with a band called the Eyeball Wine Company, he toured across Canada many times. FRESH OUTTA REHAB. He leaves a rich musical legacy of a dozen full-length recordings, including the 2018 "JOE HALL... and the CONTINENTAL DRIFT". HAPPY IN THE DECADENT WEST. There are many videos of his songs to be found in cyberspace. DIRTBAG'S BACK IN TOWN. He had a singular viewpoint and the verbal precision of a poet; listening to him it sometimes felt as if Einstein had written songs. TIME AND DISTANCE. He was able to make people see the world in a new way. ON THE STREETS OF MY HOMETOWN. He was not well-known nationally, but in many cities those who knew his work loved it (and him) intensely. VAMPIRE BEAVERS. NOS HABLOS TELEPHONOS. Beyond the music and the fierce creativity, he was a very serious, tender, humorous man, loyal, generous and beloved by many. MY IMAGINATION AND ME. Now JOE HALL has left the building. YOU COULD BE THE RIVER. He was truly irreplaceable and will leave a giant hole. In lieu of flowers, or donations to charities or research, the family asks that you fill the palm of someone needy on the street. Look them in the eye and give them a smile. JOE was good at that. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close