MALFARA, JOE It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their dear Joe on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 70. Loving and devoted husband of Olga for 46 years. Cherished father of Danielle and her husband Joseph Ohannessian. Adoring Nonno of David Joseph. Dear brother of Mary (Tony) Apa, Lisa (the late Joe) Malfara and Frank (the late Margaret) Malfara. Joe will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Joe was a proud, dedicated and long time owner of Fara J. Shoe Store in the Humbertown Shopping Centre in Etobicoke. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Blvd.), Monday from 5–8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, Toronto, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Westminster Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019