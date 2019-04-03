McISAAC, JOE Joseph Neil McIsaac (Captain of the Trimac on Georgian Bay) passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. A celebration of Joe's life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 117, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 between the hours of 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre – Palliative Care. The family is grateful for the truly remarkable care provided by the palliative care nurses at the hospital. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019