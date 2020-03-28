|
McKEOWN, JOE October 4, 1933 - March 20, 2020 "'FAITH, FAMILY and FRIENDS" "Always look for a SOLUTION" Joe passed away March 20, 2020, at 86 years. Blessed with great health most of his life, he succumbed to a massive stroke in 2017. Joe is survived by Winnie, his wife and best friend of 59 years, his children, Brian, Marylee, Joanne, Danny, Suzanne, Patrick, spouses and 5 grandchildren. Also survived by siblings Rosemarie, Gerald and Frank. Joe was born and raised in Toronto. After graduating from Uinversity of Toronto, he worked for 35 years with a pharamceutical company. He and his family were transferred to Vancouver in 1966 and lived in the Dunbar area for 54 years. He was a humble, positive, friendly neighbour. Joe was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish (Vancouver) and Knights of Columbus 1081 Council. Special THANKS to the staff at Youville Residence for the EXCEPTIONAL Care they gave him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Paul's Foundation, Youville's PARKVIEW 4th floor, in memory of Joe McKeown. Due to Virus Pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020