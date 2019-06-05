JOE OLCZAK

Service Information
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1R 2Y8
(416)-751-7890
Obituary

OLCZAK, JOE Joe, dearly loved husband, father and grandfather, died on May, 30, 2019. He leaves his wife Betty, children Anne-Marie (Paul), Jacqueline (Jeff) and Mark and grandchildren Eileen and Alec and Jack, Jimmy, Joel and Julia. Visitation will be at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 7th. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Boniface Church,142 Markham Rd., Scarborough, Ontario. R.I.P.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019
