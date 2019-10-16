SANGUINETTI, Joe Peacefully, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness at the age of 63. Joe, dearly beloved husband of Carol and loving father of Michael (Sharon Tao) and Johnny (Amy Saward). Beloved grandpa of Avery. Dear brother of Frank, Toni (Vince) Piliero, and Lisa Breton. Loved Uncle of Melissa and her two children Alana and Chloe, and Matthew, and William. Joe was a successful entrepreneur, having owned and operated Proto Auto Service in Toronto, and Jumbo Joe's Gas Bars in Peterborough. He was a devoted family man and great friend to many. Memorial Receptions will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019