TEUNISSEN, JOE (JOSEF) Peacefully, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, Joe passed away on July 20, 2019, at age 78. Predeceased by his beloved wife Carol (nee McNally). Father to Michelle (Steph) and Monique (Mark). Opa to grandchildren: Lindsay, Danielle, Nicolle, Cheyenne and Riel. Brother to remaining siblings: Helen (Theo), Willy (Bram), Joann and Jim (Pearl). A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Bonaventure Church, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, on Monday, July 29, at 11.00 a.m. We will remember and miss him.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019