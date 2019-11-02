JOEL FARQUHAR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOEL FARQUHAR.
Obituary

FARQUHAR, JOEL It is with great sadness that Jim and Ann Farquhar announce the passing of their beloved son Joel. After a courageous battle with M.S.A. he opted for a MAID procedure on his terms. He was a caring, loving brother to Brad (Jayme) and Todd and as well a devoted uncle to Lindsay, Connor, Cameron, Logan and Zack. His last days were enhanced by the presence of Nancy, and his dear cousins Scarlett and Justin. A drop-in Celebration of Life will occur at Rotary Park Pavilion, Ajax, on November 23, 2019 between 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. Donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.