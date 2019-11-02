FARQUHAR, JOEL It is with great sadness that Jim and Ann Farquhar announce the passing of their beloved son Joel. After a courageous battle with M.S.A. he opted for a MAID procedure on his terms. He was a caring, loving brother to Brad (Jayme) and Todd and as well a devoted uncle to Lindsay, Connor, Cameron, Logan and Zack. His last days were enhanced by the presence of Nancy, and his dear cousins Scarlett and Justin. A drop-in Celebration of Life will occur at Rotary Park Pavilion, Ajax, on November 23, 2019 between 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. Donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated.

