JOEL THEODORE "JODY" MAKI March 2, 1958 – August 5, 2019 Born in Little Current, Ontario and peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. Joel will be deeply missed by his wife Esmé, stepson Sandile Bolani, son Joseph and by brothers Steven, Johnny, George and Terry Maki and Allan Fritz. Predeceased by his parents Cecila Levesque and Oscar McGregor, by stepfather Henry Maki and by brother Dubby Maki. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and especially to Dr. Aberibigbe (Dr. Sam), Dr. Curnew and Dr. Wald. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Visitation will take place at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East in Hamilton, on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6–8 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2019