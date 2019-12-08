Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHANN CARL MARTIN GAMM. View Sign Obituary

GAMM, JOHANN CARL MARTIN Johann Carl Martin Gamm (Carl), age 85, was born November 7, 1934 in Bochum, Germany. He passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at home in Barrie, Ontario. Carl left Hamburg, Germany in 1958 for Canada and settled in the Toronto area, where in 1960 he and a couple of partners started Auto-Camping Ltd. In 1996, he turned control of the business into the capable hands of his son Dieter and son-in-law Thomas. Carl loved his family, sports and travel! He leaves behind his last love and travel partner Gisela, his first wife Brigitta, son Dieter and wife Susan, son Charles and wife Stephanie, daughter Regina and husband Thomas, seven grandchildren Julia, Alex, Ryan, Jeremy, Niklas, Elena and Nicole, and many relatives in Germany and Vancouver. Relatives and friends are welcome to participate in Carl's Celebration of Life that will be held at Summit Golf and Country Club, 11901 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at

GAMM, JOHANN CARL MARTIN Johann Carl Martin Gamm (Carl), age 85, was born November 7, 1934 in Bochum, Germany. He passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at home in Barrie, Ontario. Carl left Hamburg, Germany in 1958 for Canada and settled in the Toronto area, where in 1960 he and a couple of partners started Auto-Camping Ltd. In 1996, he turned control of the business into the capable hands of his son Dieter and son-in-law Thomas. Carl loved his family, sports and travel! He leaves behind his last love and travel partner Gisela, his first wife Brigitta, son Dieter and wife Susan, son Charles and wife Stephanie, daughter Regina and husband Thomas, seven grandchildren Julia, Alex, Ryan, Jeremy, Niklas, Elena and Nicole, and many relatives in Germany and Vancouver. Relatives and friends are welcome to participate in Carl's Celebration of Life that will be held at Summit Golf and Country Club, 11901 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 8, 2019

