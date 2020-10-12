FLEINER, JOHANN (JOHN) December 27, 1926 - October 7, 2020 Oh Boy! With deep sorrow we announce the passing of our Father and Opa, John Fleiner. His gifts to all of us will be remembered through his expressive storytelling and his artful stonework that will outlive us all. His memory, strength of character and quiet gentle spirit will be carried within the hearts of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. His final resting place will be with his wife Susanne, at his "favourite place," Fleiners Hideaway, on Little Kennisis Lake. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com