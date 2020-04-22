Johann (John/Hans) KAISER
KAISER, Johann (John/Hans) John passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, while in care at Houses of Providence, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Dear Father of Anita (Bob VandenBygaart) and Bruno (Bo Eckert) and beloved Husband of 26 years to Katharine. Proud Opa to Beck, Nyall, Max, Leo and Francesca. Born February 12, 1929 in Berak, Yugoslavia, John was a labourer in Austria before immigrating to Toronto in 1954 where he raised his family and provided care to his mother. He was a music enthusiast, saxophone and clarinet player, band leader and member of the Toronto Donauschwaben Club. Special thanks to Diane, a PSW, who brought him to the club to enjoy weekly card games with his Landsleuten. Private burial at Pine Hills. Memorial gathering later.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
