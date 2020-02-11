|
ROTHSCHILD, JOHANNA "HANNI" ELEONORE December 8, 1921 – February 10, 2020 Amazingly peaceful, with her family by her side, on the morning of February 10, 2020. Predeceased much too long ago by beloved husband Freddie. Will be sorely missed by sons Norman and Howard and daughter-in-law Nora. The grandchildren Aaron (and spouse Monica), Julie (and spouse Ron), Ryan (and spouse Shannon). Ben and Ella will never forget. And perhaps too young to remember but her great-grandchildren Abi, Olivia, Briar and Maisie will be reminded by stories and pictures. As will the rest of her extended family. As a child, Hanni danced and performed on the stage as an actress. She and Freddie emmigrated from Germany in 1948, landing in New York then to Canada where there were stops in Quebec City and London, Ontario, before settling in Toronto. Shortly thereafter, she embarked on what was ultimately to become an extensive and prolific career as a much recognized Canadian artist exhibiting in galleries across the country. Hanni won first prize at the Canadian National Exhibition art show. She represented Canada at the Canadian Government Pavilion Expo '67 and the Canadian Sport Art Exhibition at the 1976 Calgary Olympics. She sculpted the trophy given to each of the Canadian and Russian hockey players who participated in the 1972 original "Summit Series". The CBC made a short film of her work. She is represented in numerous leading private and public collections across North America. Hanni was indomitable. Her spirit will live on. Funeral will be held today at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11th at Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Community Section AA at 10953 Dufferin Street, Maple, ON (north of Major McKenzie). Shiva/Friends Visit will be 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12th at 16 Deepwood Crescent, North York. No flowers please. In lieu of and/or if you are so inclined, please donate to the Canadian Wildlife Federation (cwf-fcf.org) "in memory of…" 1 (877) 599-5777.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020