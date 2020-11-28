WICKS, Johanna (Hanneke) (nee VAN DEN BYLAARD) 1940-2020 passed away peacefully at home with her loving family. She is survived by her devoted caring husband Carl Wicks and her children, Linda McOrmond, Janette McCaughey, Thomas Wicks and Robert Wicks, along with her six grandchildren, Stephen McOrmond and Christyne Taschuk, Derek McCaughey, Leah McCaughey, Sasha McCaughey and Kaija Wicks. Funeral arrangements have been made through Wards in Weston and a celebration of life will follow.



