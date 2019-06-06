DONKERS, JOHANNES (JOHN) ERNEST CONSTANT February 9, 1933 – May 26, 2019 On a warm and sunny Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 86, John was called home for a well-deserved rest after a valiant 3-year battle with cancer. Best friend and forever companion to Dianne. Beloved Dad (a.k.a. Papa) to Margaret, (a.k.a Pops) to John (Amy) and David (Gail). Grandpa Cottage to Johnny (Courtney), Amanda (Jesse), Nick, Serene (Lee) and Maddy. Last, but never least, Opa to great-grandchildren Kaylynn, Saryn and Brendan. He will be sorely missed by his sisters Lisa and Alida, his nieces and nephews and all of the friends and neighbours that gave freely of their time and love. A Celebration of his Life will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, June 9th at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Salvation Army. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019