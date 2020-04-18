SMIT, JOHANNES "JOHN" It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of John on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket. John was the beloved husband of the late Gerda (de Weerd). Loving father of Charles (Cathy), Linda (Hugo Kroon), Sonya (Tim Snelgrove). Dear Opa to Natasha, Jim (Jocelyn Smith), Bryan, Ian (Mackenzie), Erica (John Klaassen), Kyla, Krista (Mike Spick), Mackenzie, Lauren and loving Opapa to Jakob, Benjamin, Ronan. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, here in Canada, as well as The Netherlands. A private family visitation and burial will take place at the Highland Hills Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.