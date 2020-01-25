|
ten BRUGGENKATE, JOHANNES (JOHN) March 2, 1931 - January 16, 2020 John died peacefully in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 88, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Rolina "Lynn" for 59 years. Loving father of Connie (Marc) and Ingrid (David) and adoring grandfather of Holden. He will be sadly missed by his sister Rita and niece Linda, as well as many other relatives and friends. John was born in Berkenwoude, The Netherlands. Drawn to the wilderness and prospect of opportunity, he immigrated to Canada at the age of 22. He returned to The Netherlands briefly, fell in love with Rolina and convinced her to join him in Canada. They married and lived in Toronto, where they raised their two daughters in Leaside. John worked as a parks planner for the City of Toronto Parks Department for 31 years, where he developed such beautiful green spaces as The Toronto Zoo, The Toronto Islands and many ravine parks. John was an avid naturalist and birdwatcher and hiked hundreds of kilometers in the forests and fields of Ontario. He believed in preserving the natural world and was an active member of the Sierra Club and the Toronto Field Naturalists, and a participant in the Annual Bird Census. He was a proud Canadian who travelled with his wife and young children from coast to coast, pitching a tent along the way. After 43 years in Toronto, John and Rolina retired in Kingston, Ontario, where they led an active and fulfilling life. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place. His ashes will be scattered amongst the trees deep in the forest on a beautiful day in the Spring… As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020