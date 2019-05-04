Johannes Willem Karl TYL

Obituary

TYL, Johannes Willem Karl It is with great sadness that the family of Johannes Willem Karl Tyl, 92, of North York, announce his passing on April 22, 2019, at the North York General Hospital. He was born on January 28, 1927, to Jan and Johanna Tyl in The Hague, Netherlands. He married Godelieve Euphrasie Dryepondt on December 2, 1955, and they had 4 children, Peter Willem, Gordon John, Michael James and James William. Johannes was a very kind and gentle man who always put the needs of his family first. He loved his cottage sanctuary, his garden and most of all his grandchildren. Johannes is survived by Gordon John (Suzanne), Michael James (Jennie), James William (Lisa) and grandchildren Danielle, Samantha, Davis, Sarah, Peter and Vanessa. He was preceded in death by Jan, Johanna, Willem Floris, Peter Willem and Godelieve Euphrasie. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 11th, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., North York, ON, M2M 3W9). A Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. at R.S Kane Funeral Home. We wish to thank the North York General Hospital staff once again for their outstanding help and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019
