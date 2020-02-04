|
HOW, JOHN A.D. May 17, 1941 - January 31, 2020 It is with much sadness that the family of John How announces his unexpected passing, at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KGH) on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 78. John will be greatly missed by his beloved partner Margaret Gibbons; his children Laurie (Roy), Brad (Stacy), Matt (Pam), Ryan (Rebecca), Natalie, Brandon (Brook-Lynn); his grandchildren Daryen, Ashley, Andrew (Kayla), Macy, Sam, Austin, Abi, Carter, Callum; and his great-grandson Nathaniel. Loving brother to Carolyne King (Uno) and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Ted and Helene How. John was a highly respected music teacher in L&A County, famous for many epic band trips. He was very active in the teacher union, representing many! He will be remembered for his high energy, generous nature and his love of music. He loved spending time with family, socializing with friends, his many beloved pets, BC fishing, food, cooking and travelling. He was a caring foster parent to many. Upon his retirement, he volunteered for many community agencies. John was a larger than life character who would fill a room no matter the size. One of the few people where one name wasn't enough, he will be forever remembered as "JohnHow"! The family will receive family and friends at the Paul G. Payne Funeral Home, 178 Main Street, Odessa, Ontario K0H 2H0 (613-386-7373), on Thursday, February 6th from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. A service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, February 7th at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Napanee Acquired Brain Injury and Rehabilitation Home Foundation (Finlay House). A sincere thanks to Dr. Goldstein, John's family physician, who has supported John through his many health challenges. Also special thanks to the wonderful staff at KGH and Napanee Hospitals. Please share your condolences to the family at www.paynefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020