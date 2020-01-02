|
|
MILLS, JOHN ALAN Passed away peacefully at home in Orillia on December 27, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Loving husband to Loris Pittioni of 26 years. Predeceased by his mother Vivian (Mitchell) Mills and his father Murray Mills. Loving stepfather to Jessica Pittioni. Loving brother to Harold Mills (predeceased by his sister-in-law Barbara Mills), Beverley Brown (Ron). Loving uncle to Bob (Jen), Kevin (Stephanie) Brown and great-uncle to Justin and Elizabeth as well as many cousins. Loving brother-in-law to Lori (Angelo) Pace and uncle to Tania Venuto (Christopher Pinto). After graduating from the University of Waterloo John spent many years as an Actuary in the Life and Health Insurance Industry. John will be remembered for his love of music, dancing, travel, local theatre, and history. John enjoyed good food and had excellent culinary skills. We will miss his stories, his love of art and history (especially family history), his sharp wit and infectious laugh. A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Orillia Memorial Hospital and Bayshore, and Lin and Peramed. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the following: Diabetes Canada, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation. Resting at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston, Ontario. Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. Rest in Peace, you will be dearly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020