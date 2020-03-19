|
ELLIOTT, John Albert Peacefully in his sleep, at Bendale Acres, Scarborough, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lois for 64 years. Dear father of Philip (Cathy), Daniel and Craig (Jackie). Grandfather of Jennifer, Andrea, Richard, Kathleen, Foster (Natalie), Blythe, Yannick, Kevin and Keenan. John is a former resident of Scarborough and Brighton, Ontario. He is survived by his brother Robert (Anne) of Shaker Heights, Ohio and predeceased by his daughter, Ruth. Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to the Ogden Funeral Home, Scarborough. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020