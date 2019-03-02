FARMER, JOHN ALBERT Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Jo-Anne. Dear father of Clint Howard and Kimberley Knowlton. Loving brother of Helen (Bill), Clarence and Ernest (Debbie). Farmer will be forever loved by his four beautiful grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Friday, March 8th, from 4-9 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019