JOHN ALEXANDER (JACK) ARNOTT
ARNOTT, JOHN ALEXANDER (JACK) 1932 – 2020 Jack passed away peacefully, on July 14, 2020, at Bendale Acres in his 88th year. Loving father to Glen (Deb), Cathy (Peter) and Jack (Pauline). Loving Gramps to Michelle, Christine and Ryan. Caring brother to Phyllis, Gord and Sandy. Much loved by all nieces, nephews and friends. Jack attended Leslie Street Public School and Danforth Technical Institute. His career began as a Draftsman with Ontario Hydro and finished as Director of Property for the Scarborough Public Utilities 35 years later. He enjoyed 33 years of retirement playing hockey, golf, cards and travelling. Proud member of the Scarborough Sudzers and Out to Lunch Bunch Old Timers Hockey teams. Most of all enjoyed time with his grandchildren, who he cherished. We wish to give special thanks to his PSWs, Jeya and Raji, for their care and support in his homecare. We also wish to thank the staff at Bendale Acres for their care and compassion during his residence there. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
