CURRIE, John Alexander (Jack) April 21, 1931 - May 12, 2019 Age 88, of Toronto, Ontario, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Jack was born in Toronto, to Angelina and John Currie, on April 21, 1931. He grew up in Lindsay, Ontario and attended the Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute. Jack was a proud member of the Metropolitan Toronto Police force for over 30 years. He coached both girls and boys hockey and baseball teams in Leaside, where he lived with his family for over 40 years. Jack was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Jack is survived by his wife Mary (nee McGinn), daughter Mary Kate and her husband David Pinto, son Michael, sister Thelma and brother Joseph (Bud). He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret. Friends may call at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019