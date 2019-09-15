WYNESS, JOHN ALEXANDER DAWSON "SANDY" October 11, 1931 – September 12, 2019 Passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's, on September 12, 2019. He is survived by his children John Alexander and Elizabeth (Peter) and by his grandchildren Ethen and Kera. He is also survived by his siblings Connon, Barnie and Herbert of Scotland and many extended family. He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Stella, his parents Edward and Sarah Wyness and his siblings George and Edward. He was the president of The Robert Burns Society of Toronto, emceed the Scottish Pavilion for Caravan and was an avid artist, poet and writer. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, from 10-11 a.m. with a Celebration of Sandy's Life beginning in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Parkinson Canada.

