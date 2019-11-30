HANSULD, JOHN ALEXANDER It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Alexander Hansuld on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 peacefully at Oakville Memorial Trafalgar Hospital. Loving husband to Jane Hansuld (nee Rutherford), father of Cam (Jean), Randy (Danielle), and Stephanie (Doug). Grandfather of Erin (Tony), Reed, Conrad, Renee, Effie, and Marnie. Great-grandfather of Kyle and Ada. John will be lovingly missed and cherished by his family and all that knew him. Visitation will be held at Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, 128 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, Ontario, on Wednesday, December 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Church Service will be held Thursday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Clarkson Road Presbyterian Church 1338 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga, ON L5J 2W5. Reception at the Church immediately following. Memorial donations to The Lung Association of Ontario, Parkinson Society Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

