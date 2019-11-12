LAWSON, JOHN (JACK) ALEXANDER Passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, on November 9, 2019, in his 86th year, at his home in Tottenham, Ontario. Jack will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Jacqueline Laura Lawson (nee Small). Dear father of Kimberly Lawless (Daniel), Stephanie Lawson (Daniel) and Michael Lawson (Fiona). Stephen Small, David Small (Christina) and Michael Small (Susan). Very special Grampy to Amanda Cipollone (Michael), Jessica Shoemaker (Daniel) and Natasha Lawless. Carly and Liam Lawson. James Walton (Heather), Nicole and Taylor Lawson. Shannon Gallant (Troy), Trevor Small (Mindy). Angelina and Joel Small. Robert and Danielle Small. Jack will be remembered for his strength of character, great sense of humour and his love of family. Jack was predeceased by wife Barbara Lorraine Lawson (nee Squires) and their son John Alexander Lawson. Visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Tuesday, November 12th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. If so desired, memorial donations to would be appreciated.

