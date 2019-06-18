Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ALEXANDER "ALEX" LESLIE. View Sign Service Information Dods & McNair Funeral Home 21 First Street Orangeville , ON L9W 2C8 (519)-941-1392 Obituary

LESLIE, JOHN ALEXANDER "ALEX" Passed away at his home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Alex had a long and happy life. He was born in Cork, Ireland and lived and worked in Fiji, Australia, England and Scotland before immigrating to Canada with Elspeth and the girls, first to Montreal and then to Toronto where he managed the operations for KLM Dutch Airlines at Pearson Airport for over 20 years. Following his retirement, he volunteered at several golf courses, golfed, fished, travelled and had many hobbies including photography and computers. Alex was a great handyman and could fix pretty well anything! Alex is lovingly remembered by Elspeth, his wife of 59 years, daughters Karen and Judy (Ken), granddaughters Zoe and Ava and his sister Olive. We would like to thank the nurses from Bayshore, with special thanks to Yasmin and to Dr. Reta French, for the wonderful care they provided to Alex over the past weeks. As per Alex's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a small gathering for family and friends at a later date. Donations in Alex's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at

