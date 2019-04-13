MACKAY, John Alexander "Alec" Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in his 84th year. Loving brother of Audrey and Dorothy. Cherished Uncle of David, Scott, Dale and Robert. Dear friend of Anne. In his working life, John enjoyed a long and successful career as a Supervisor with Canada Post. At John's request, there will not be a funeral. For those who wish to make a donation in John's name please consider the Toronto Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019