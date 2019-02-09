Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Alexander SINCLAIR. View Sign

SINCLAIR, John Alexander February 14, 1930 - February 2, 2019 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of our father John Alexander Sinclair, aka Sandy, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He is survived by his sister Nancy, his children Joanne, George and Jeffrey, grandson Wade and predeceased by his wife Lorena. He was a previous employee of IBM for several decades and a true pioneer of computing technology having worked in the industry since the mid 1950s. Due to inclement weather, a memorial service will be organized for late Spring or early Summer. Donations may be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation and the Humane Societies of your choice.



