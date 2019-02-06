Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CAMPITELLI, JOHN ALFRED With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of John Alfred Campitelli, in his 87th year, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lena and his two daughters, Emily (Alan Paterson) and Patsy (Robert Ricciuti). He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Carolina, Johnny (Arlene Miron) and Christina. Brother to the late Fred (Margaret), Mary Ardellini (the late Claudio), Bruno (Diane) and Vira Persichilli (George). John lived life on his own terms. He came from a generation of giants and told all the stories to prove it. He loved deep and loved to share what he loved. His pride for his family was immeasurable. He will be missed. Donations to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 and 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street. Online condolences and directions may be found at



