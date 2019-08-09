VIVASH, JOHN ALFRED June 22, 1931 - August 5, 2019 John passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side. Husband of Barbara Williams; father of Mary Elizabeth Kinch, Catherine Vivash (Matthew Smith), and Michael Vivash (Kim); Grampa of Jamie (Margaret), Iain, and Emma; Katie, Campbell, Colin, and Connor; and Jack, Grace, and Sam. He was an influence on Bay Street for over six decades. He was a wise mentor to many. John believed in being a lifelong learner. He lent his expertise to many academic and medical institutions, and, as well, supported them financially. John valued his relationships, and lifelong friendships. He delighted in, and always took care of, his family. His wish was for this notice to be short and simple, so we will simply say that he was greatly loved and loved us all in return. We will miss him dearly. Visitation will be at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Sunday, August 11th, from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, August 12th, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Private committal to follow. Flowers gratefully declined. The family would welcome donations in John's memory directed to the Geriatric Oncology Project Fund - The Princess Margaret Foundation, 610 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2M9.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2019