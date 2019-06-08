Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ALLAN COLE. View Sign Obituary

COLE, JOHN ALLAN Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 75. He was a loving husband, father, brother and Papa. John is survived by his wife Elaine, son Allan (Susanne), daughter Deborah (Kelly) and granddaughters Rachel, Esme and Niamh. Brothers Gordon (Anne), Andrew (Erin), David and sisters Jackie and Kim. He will be fondly remembered by special Mum Nettie Cole. John will be sadly missed by the many friends he made over the years but especially by longtime friends Donna and Jerry Clowater. John was born in Liverpool, England and came to Canada in 1969. Although his career at the TTC was important to him, nothing gave him more pleasure than time spent with family and friends, whether at home, travelling or at the family cottage. He was a very talented artist and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed many sports but soccer was, by far, his favourite. He coached for 20 years and was an avid supporter of the Liverpool FC. John mastered just about every instrument he picked up but his greatest passion was playing the bagpipes as a member of the Toronto Fire Pipes and Drums. He was also very happy to call himself a member of the Dukes Ukulele Band. At John's request, there will be no service but a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Myeloma Canada would be greatly appreciated.

