WHITE, John "Jack" Allen Peacefully at North York General Hospital, on September 11, 2019, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his best friend and wife of 61 years Ruby Lorna White. Son of the late Cecil and Katie (Ireton) White of Carlton Place. Survived by niece Dorthy Gallinger of Cornwall, nephews Gary Fraser of Toronto and Glen Fraser of Moose Creek and their families. Jack was a profound adherent of Iona Presbyterian Church and participated in its many functions. In keeping with Jack's wishes, cremation and no visitation. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Iona Presbyterian Church, 1080 Finch Ave. E., North York. Light lunch and fellowship to follow. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019