ALLISON, JOHN "JACK" Passed peacefully, on August 12, 2019, in his 95th year. He and his wife Helen (Ella) recently celebrated their 72nd Anniversary at the Southlake RHC Church site. Jack's family would like to express their thanks for his exceptional care there. Predeceased by his son Ian, Jack is survived by his wife Ella, his children: Ian's wife (Doris), Eileen Pettit (Barry), Carolyn MacMillan (Gordon) and son Mark Allison (Kerry). He will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and his 8 great-grandchildren who knew him as "GG Jack." Born in Cumbria, England, Jack was a veteran of the British Royal Navy, serving from 1942 until 1950. His family immigrated to Canada in 1964. Jack found work in Toronto with the company he'd been employed with in Glasgow: Remington Rand, but later moved on to McDonnell Douglas. He retired from there in 1990. Jack played for many years with the Armourdale Soccer Club and other groups, and played until the age of 88. He was an avid Manchester United supporter. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 19th, followed by a short service at noon at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket. Online condolences may be left at



