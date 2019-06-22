SINCLAIR, JOHN (SANDY) AND LORENA Celebration of Life Memorial We invite you to join us in celebrating our parents John (Sandy) and Lorena Sinclair on June 27, 2019 at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 4125 Sheppard Avenue (Midland and Sheppard Ave. on the south side), Agincourt, Ontario. We will Meet and Greet at 6:30 p.m. and a Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Girl Guides of Canada or The Canadian Wildlife Federation will be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019