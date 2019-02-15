ANDERSON, John With sadness, we announce the passing of John on February 13, 2019 quietly at home after a brief battle with glioblastoma. Cherished husband of Zivile (Lukie), he will be sadly missed by his dear family and friends. Visitations will be on Friday, February 15th from 2-6 p.m. at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.). A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at noon with a brief visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to a charity of your choice.
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON M6B 3S9
(416) 789-7661
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019