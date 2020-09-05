McINTYRE, JOHN ANDREW 1942 – 2020 With heavy hearts and much love, we are saddened to announce the death of John Andrew McIntyre. John's death follows his wife Lorna – his one true love - who died in 2002. He leaves his three daughters, who will never forget how wonderful a person and a dad he was: Leslie (Blair), Jennifer (Mike) and Janice (Rich). John was so happy to see the amazing lives his grandchildren had begun, and was excited for their futures. He was incredibly proud of Logan, Colm, Oliver, Avery, Anna and Lila. The McIntyre's are a big family and John also leaves 15 nieces and nephews. John grew up close to his family's namesake "town" of McIntyre, not far from Collingwood. He met Lorna, from Singhampton, as an older teenager, and the two were married for 38 years. John's childhood was spent on the farm with his parents, Stella and Donald Sr., along with his four sisters, Jean, Ann, Helen and Barb, and older brother Don. Don and John, also known as the "D" and the "J", later formed a successful general contracting company appropriately named, McIntyre Bros. Construction. The company did well and had many clients with chalets around local ski clubs. One of the biggest jobs was the renovation in 1979 for the Osler Bluff Ski Club. Many of the employees and sub-contractors became long lasting friends, and no one was more important to John or closer, than his brother-in-law John Lucas, Lorna's brother. John was an incredible dad who worked extremely hard to support his family, but he always made time for his girls, coaching baseball, driving packs of their friends and teammates around to games and going camping in the summer with friends and family. In the slower winter months of construction, he and Lorna would travel down south, often going with good friends. His favourite escape was to the Ranger Hunt Club, where he would spend long weekends and hunt weeks with this extraordinary group of fellow anglers and hunters. The Club remains one of the special places for all the McIntyres, and we will continue to spend time there honouring John. John loved many things: Lorna, his girls, his family and friends, his truck, the odd Rum and Coke, the Ranger Hunt Club, Johnny Cash, the Blue Jays and oh yes, the Habs. We will all miss him terribly but have some relief knowing that he and Lorna will be together again. A special thank you to Dr. Dorothy Sunderland and the amazing health care professionals who helped John these past couple of months. The family is holding a private ceremony, but will also be inviting friends and family to a "Friday Night" gathering soon. Donations can be made to either the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital. Friends may visit John's online Book of Memories at fawcettfuneralhomes.com