MONTGOMERY, John Andrew Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Village of Taunton Mills on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Currie). Cherished father to Andrea (Leonard) Kylie and Nicole (Trent) Thom. Brother to the late Helen (Frank). Adored grandfather of Danielle and Jessica. Uncle to John (Lea), Greg (Lori), Donald (Karen), and Nancy (Kathy). By John's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the Village of Taunton Mills, 3790 Brock St. N., Whitby on Saturday, June 29, 2019. A Remembrance Gathering will commence at 2 p.m. Memorial donations made to the Lyndhurst Centre would be appreciated by the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 24, 2019