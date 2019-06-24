Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Andrew MONTGOMERY. View Sign Obituary

MONTGOMERY, John Andrew Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Village of Taunton Mills on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Currie). Cherished father to Andrea (Leonard) Kylie and Nicole (Trent) Thom. Brother to the late Helen (Frank). Adored grandfather of Danielle and Jessica. Uncle to John (Lea), Greg (Lori), Donald (Karen), and Nancy (Kathy). By John's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the Village of Taunton Mills, 3790 Brock St. N., Whitby on Saturday, June 29, 2019. A Remembrance Gathering will commence at 2 p.m. Memorial donations made to the Lyndhurst Centre would be appreciated by the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit





MONTGOMERY, John Andrew Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Village of Taunton Mills on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Currie). Cherished father to Andrea (Leonard) Kylie and Nicole (Trent) Thom. Brother to the late Helen (Frank). Adored grandfather of Danielle and Jessica. Uncle to John (Lea), Greg (Lori), Donald (Karen), and Nancy (Kathy). By John's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the Village of Taunton Mills, 3790 Brock St. N., Whitby on Saturday, June 29, 2019. A Remembrance Gathering will commence at 2 p.m. Memorial donations made to the Lyndhurst Centre would be appreciated by the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit wctownfuneralchapel.com Published in the Toronto Star on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close