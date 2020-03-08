Home

Glendale Funeral Home & Cemetery
1810 Albion Rd.
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
(416) 679-1803
JOHN ANDREW WINTER

JOHN ANDREW WINTER Obituary
WINTER, JOHN ANDREW Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, with his daughter by his side on February 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Dear father of Scott and Cindy. Proud Grampa of Jacob. Husband of Joanne. Brother to Marg. Brother-in-law of Doug and his wife Karen. Uncle to Marie and her husband Jordan, Johnny and his wife Erika, Joanne and Robert. Best friend of Keith Carrigan and his wife Joanne. He will be missed by many family and friends. Guests will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke (416-679-1803) for Memorial Visitation on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 12 noon. Memorial donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.glendalememorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020
