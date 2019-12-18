DiCARLO, JOHN ANTHONY June 23, 1948 - December 17, 2019 It is with great sadness, that the family announces the passing of John DiCarlo at the age of 71, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Etobicoke General Hospital. Beloved husband of 49 years to Michelina. Devoted father to Corey (Laurie), Jason (Kristina) and Andrea; cherished Nonno to Tyler, Aidan, Jacob, Vaun and Rebecca. He will be forever missed by his loving siblings, Teresa DeGasperis (the late Alfredo), the late Benny (Antoinette), Anna DiCarlo-Cisco (the late Joe); and joins his parents the late Giuseppe and Filomena. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Rd. East, 905-303-0770), on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane Street). Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (off Bayview Ave., south of Hwy. 7). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Villa Charities www.villacharities.com/inmemoryofjohndicarlo or to the Alzheimer Society of York Region. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019