SPILLANE, JOHN ANTHONY GEORGE Of Port Hope, ON, passed away at Peel Manor Nursing Home in Brampton on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 84 after a long battle with heart disease. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband of the late Lois Spillane. Brother of the late Raymond Spillane (Ellie) and survived by his brother Michael Spillane (Margot). Loving father of John Spillane and Michael Spillane, step-father to Lucille Wadden (James), Norman Brick (Linda), Beverley Bourdages (Germain), Patrick Brick (Lori) and JoAnn Brick Stockley (Terry) and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. John will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, who took on a step-family and provided a wonderful life for his wife and her family. He blessed his family with wonderful adventures, including going to the trailer every summer and adventures to Disney. He leaves us with rich memories. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peel Manor Nursing Home in Brampton, on April 13, 2019, from 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

