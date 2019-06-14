HEBER, JOHN ANTHONY It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved John on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 88. Cherished husband of Freia of 55 wonderful years. John will be sadly missed by his many friends and family. Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. #7 (just west of Pine Valley Dr., Woodbridge), on Saturday, June 15th from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow in Ward Chapel at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. "Forever in my heart and always remembered."

