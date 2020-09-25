GRAY, JOHN ANTHONY MORGAN John Anthony Morgan Gray died on September 23, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He spent his last days at St. Michael's Hospital, receiving exceptional care in the palliative ward, with family by his side. Born April 28, 1937 to John Morgan Gray and Antoinette Lalonde Gray, he grew up in Toronto and graduated from the University of Toronto. Most significant of those years were the times he spent at the student newspaper The Varsity, with other aspiring journalists, most notably Elizabeth Binks. When he retired in 2001, he had spent 20 years at the Globe and Mail, including postings to its London and Moscow Bureaus, had worked for 20 years as a Parliamentary reporter in Ottawa, and won three National Newspaper Awards. He leaves his wife and partner of 60 years Elizabeth Binks Gray, his children Colin (Laurie), Rachel and Joshua (Heather), and grandchildren Madeleine, Flannery, Declan, Sebastian and Griffin. Respected and admired by friends and colleagues, adored beyond reason by his family. We are bereft with his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dancing with Parkinson's at Dancingwithparkinsons.com