1/1
JOHN ANTHONY SASO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SASO, JOHN ANTHONY John Anthony Saso, age 81, passed away suddenly with dignity and peace on September 23, 2020 at his home in North York. John is survived by his wife of over thirty years, Margaret Skelly, his son Michael (Liz), his daughter Kathy (John), and his four treasured grandchildren Madison, Spencer, Adam and Emily. He is also survived by his brother Joe Saso (Carol) and sister Tana Arthurs. He is preceded in death by his father Anthony (1908-1969) and his mother Grace (nee Greco, 1914-2009). John was born on December 20, 1938 in Barrie, Ontario, to parents Anthony and Grace. He graduated from The University of Western Ontario with a degree in Physical Education. Immediately after graduation, he and his first wife Patricia (nee Crossland) moved to Toronto where John accepted a position as a high school Physical Education teacher. Together they shared two children Michael and Kathy. John spent his entire career in education, serving as a teacher at R.H. King CI and Wexford CI, moving on in his later years to serve as a Vice Principal at L'Amoreaux CI, Agincourt CI and Campbell CI. John had a passion for all sports and spent many years coaching and mentoring school teams. John was born and raised a proud Italian. He was a great family man and a loving father. Family was the single most important thing in his life. John was an avid music lover, who played his accordion in a high school band and helped teach his grandchildren piano and guitar. John especially loved to entertain his grandchildren by playing his accordion and watching them dance. John and Margaret spent many years entertaining family and friends in their home and backyard. In addition to his love of music, in his spare time John enjoyed reading, doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and playing bridge, poker and golf. Family and friends will always remember him as an active, compassionate and fun loving man. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a food bank during these very difficult times. www. dailybread.ca Details of the funeral can be found on www.dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved