SASO, JOHN ANTHONY John Anthony Saso, age 81, passed away suddenly with dignity and peace on September 23, 2020 at his home in North York. John is survived by his wife of over thirty years, Margaret Skelly, his son Michael (Liz), his daughter Kathy (John), and his four treasured grandchildren Madison, Spencer, Adam and Emily. He is also survived by his brother Joe Saso (Carol) and sister Tana Arthurs. He is preceded in death by his father Anthony (1908-1969) and his mother Grace (nee Greco, 1914-2009). John was born on December 20, 1938 in Barrie, Ontario, to parents Anthony and Grace. He graduated from The University of Western Ontario with a degree in Physical Education. Immediately after graduation, he and his first wife Patricia (nee Crossland) moved to Toronto where John accepted a position as a high school Physical Education teacher. Together they shared two children Michael and Kathy. John spent his entire career in education, serving as a teacher at R.H. King CI and Wexford CI, moving on in his later years to serve as a Vice Principal at L'Amoreaux CI, Agincourt CI and Campbell CI. John had a passion for all sports and spent many years coaching and mentoring school teams. John was born and raised a proud Italian. He was a great family man and a loving father. Family was the single most important thing in his life. John was an avid music lover, who played his accordion in a high school band and helped teach his grandchildren piano and guitar. John especially loved to entertain his grandchildren by playing his accordion and watching them dance. John and Margaret spent many years entertaining family and friends in their home and backyard. In addition to his love of music, in his spare time John enjoyed reading, doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and playing bridge, poker and golf. Family and friends will always remember him as an active, compassionate and fun loving man. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a food bank during these very difficult times. www. dailybread.ca
Details of the funeral can be found on www.dignitymemorial.com