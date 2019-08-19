Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ANTHONY STRIMAS. View Sign Service Information Whelan Funeral Home 515 Cooper Street Ottawa , ON K1R 5J1 (613)-233-1488 Obituary

STRIMAS, JOHN ANTHONY At Ottawa Grace Manor, on Friday, August 16, 2019, in his 58th year. Beloved son of the late Hilda and Ambrose Strimas. Much loved brother of Michael (Maureen) and the late Patrick (Jayne). Specially loved and cared for by Maureen's sister, Beverley Belter. Granted to all of us by God, and now returned to His loving care. Friends are invited to join the family at a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Patrick's Basilica (Nepean and Kent St), Ottawa, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations, if desired, to the Ottawa Grace Manor and staff, who cared for John as if he were one of their own. Interment to be held this coming weekend at Mount St. Louis Cemetery, Hillsdale, Ontario, with his Mom and Dad, with whom, he is now reunited in the eternal love of God. Arrangements entrusted to The Whelan Funeral Home, tel. 613-233-1488.

