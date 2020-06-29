JOHN ANTHONY VELLA
VELLA, JOHN ANTHONY Peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Muriel (nee Catney). Loving Dad of Mark (Tina) Vella, Maureen (Tom) Gilanders and Colette Vella (Nick Bilissis). Proud Grandad of Anthony, Martina, Joshua and Sydney. Dear Brother of Loretto Vella (Duby Petrovich), Paul (Anna) Vella and Peter (Kim) Vella. Also survived by his aunt, Joan Vella. John will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family arrangements. In John's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre skwarchukfuneralhome.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.
June 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to Muriel and all the family. John was a special person and will be missed by all who knew him. I could especially relate to his sense of humour and the twinkle in his eye that accompanied his special take on things. Much Love.
Dorothy Diana
