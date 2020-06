VELLA, JOHN ANTHONY Peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Muriel (nee Catney). Loving Dad of Mark (Tina) Vella, Maureen (Tom) Gilanders and Colette Vella (Nick Bilissis). Proud Grandad of Anthony, Martina, Joshua and Sydney. Dear Brother of Loretto Vella (Duby Petrovich), Paul (Anna) Vella and Peter (Kim) Vella. Also survived by his aunt, Joan Vella. John will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family arrangements. In John's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre skwarchukfuneralhome.com