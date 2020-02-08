|
ARENDS, John 1932 – 2020 John Arends (aka Oene Jan Cornelis Arends) born December 12, 1932 in Drachten, Netherlands to Cornelis and Trijntje Arends. With family by his side, he passed on February 3, 2020 in Brampton, Ontario due to complications from Parkinson's and pneumonia. John grew up in Hengelo in the Netherlands, where he met his wife Joan (aka Carolina Jo Meenink) while attending middle school. John and Joan were married on May 27, 1957 and their love affair spanned over 70 years including 62 years of marriage. John and Joan immigrated to Canada in the summer of 1957, where John worked in golf course maintenance. His career started at The Beverly Golf and Country Club in Copetown, followed by 25 years as Superintendent at Hawthorne Valley Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, 9 years as Superintendent at Centennial Park Golf Centre in Etobicoke, and as a volunteer (post retirement) at Acton Golf Club. John was a member of the Ontario and Canadian Golf Superintendents Associations for over 50 years, including holding board positions. John and Joan are devout Christians and longtime members of the Reformed Church of America. John is survived by his beloved family, including his wife Joan, their two daughters, Carla Diana Pickard and Wendy Joanne Willison, their partners Serge Beaulieu and Dave Willison, 5 grandchildren including James, Colin, Erin, Brody and Jada, as well as one great-granddaughter Ava Grace. In addition, he has 3 surviving sisters, Aly (94), Wibby (93) and Wies (81). John's brother Herman was previously deceased. A Memorial Service will be held for John at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd in the Horizon Hall at Holland Christian Homes, 45 Kingknoll Drive, Brampton, ON, L6Y 5P2. Parking is available around the rear of the building with close access to the Horizon Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson Canada at https://www.parkinson.ca/getinvolved/waystogive/
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020